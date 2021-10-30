On a recent trip to Pittsburgh, I made a brief stop in Johnstown to pay my respects to family members who have passed on. I noticed that the blighted areas weren’t as grim as some previous visits had been. It seemed like some of the worst dilapidated or abandoned houses or buildings were gone as I traveled from Dale Borough through downtown and to the West End – my old stomping grounds.
As I toured the city at lunchtime, the streets seemed to be bustling, and there were plenty of people in Central Park. The city looked clean and cared for. There were retail businesses open – more than I could remember in the recent past.
I loved the new red paint of the Franklin Street Bridge, it shows the pride of the city. I noticed how clean the rivers look now and what a tremendous change that is from the orange sulfur water of my youth.
I stopped by Clark’s in Westmont for a Don’s Original super. There is something about the crunchy bread and the oil used with the tomatoes and onions that gives that Johnstown flavor not found anywhere else.
Unlike other times, this visit home made me happy, gave me hope. The changes may be small, but they are making a difference. It’s good to see vitality and optimism again. It’s good to see vibrancy again. I never doubted the love Johnstowners have for their home, it’s just good to see it outwardly again.
Barbara Sauers
Easton, Maryland
