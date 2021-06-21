Johnstown, PA (15901)

Today

Partly cloudy skies during the morning hours. Thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High 83F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms in the evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. Low 56F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.