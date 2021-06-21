The following is a response from the Johnstown Symphony Orchestra.
We always appreciate feedback from our patrons. It means a lot when you take the time to tell us what you think, so thank you! We too love the July 4th concert, and our musicians and Maestro Blachly look forward to it each year.
When we were offered the opportunity to participate as part of the twentieth memorial tribute at Flight 93 National Memorial, we knew this was a meaningful, once-in-a-lifetime way for us to serve our community through music and to honor our region's response to the events of 9/11. This concert too, is a tribute to our region's love of country and service to each other.
Because of the expense to stage events of this size-- it costs just shy of $30,000 to produce the annual Independence Day concert-- we knew we would not be able to do both the twentieth tribute concert and the 4th concert this year and remain financially sustainable.
The JSO's future remains bright despite the very real challenges of the pandemic year as a result of tough calls just like this one. Our Board of Trustees and Advisors are doing the hard work and making the difficult decisions necessary to ensure the JSO is mission-focused and serving through music well beyond our 100th year. We look forward to many more years of service, upholding beloved traditions, creating new ones, and above all: bringing the unifying, transformational power of music as a means to highlight the good that is happening all around us.
Jessica Satava
Executive Director of Johnstown Symphony Orchestra
