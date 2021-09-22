Once again, Johnstown residents show their true colors. In a Readers’ Forum letter on Sept. 2 by Doug Crouse, “Johnstown doesn’t need more problems,” he criticizes the thought of accepting Afghan refugees here. He wrote that, “being constrained by the bounds of decency (he) can only say no.” Decent? I think not.
He then wrote, “refugees will bring their religious behaviors” and that taking them in “is beyond ridiculous.” This poor attitude is beyond ridiculous.
In this country, all religions are equal. Our Constitution (remember that?) guarantees freedom of religion. After all, that’s what our white colonial ancestors came here for. They brought their religious behaviors to this land, without any regard for the people already here. But that’s the real America. It’s been America first since before America even existed.
I was born in Johnstown. Even if the Afghans truly wanted to come here, Crouse’s letter proves that Johnstown is entirely undeserving of the privilege of welcoming them. Comments such as Crouse’s go completely against the American flag, Christian ideology, and above all, the definition of decency.
If this is how people from Johnstown view their fellow man, then is it any surprise that people don’t find it an attractive place to live? Seems like the largest problems lie right at the core, and I have no optimism that it will ever change.
Brian Crooks
Brush Valley
