In response to “Swinging the bat,” a column by Mike Tedesco.
First off, a swinging strikeout is marked with a K, same as one looking.
Tedesco says curing blight, revitalizing housing stock and attracting business is easy, just grow population. If it’s so easy, why hasn’t it been done since 1920?
Tedesco calls jobs a part of the solution. Really? Saying jobs are a part of growth, is like saying an engine is just a part of a car. Without real family sustaining jobs, growth is a daydream.
Tedesco touts Old Conemaugh Borough as the best neighborhood in town. As much as I love my dad’s old neighborhood, that statement is absurd. Go look street by street and you will see what looks like the apocalypse in full swing. But if Old Conemaugh Borough is an oasis, then why didn’t Tedesco choose it as his new residence when he came to Johnstown?
Why is council making residency for a six-figure job unnecessary with the diamond of Johnstown (Old Conemaugh Borough) within walking distance of city hall?
I wonder how seriously the decay of Old Conemaugh Borough will be addressed by people who think it’s already the best neighborhood in Johnstown?
Until we remove blight and make Johnstown clean and livable, bring in more than just service jobs. And until we can be honest about the reality of how dire the living conditions and poverty are in Johnstown, Tedesco’s growth wish list will be just that.
Joseph Warhul
Johnstown
