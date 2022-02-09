It was a sad day on Feb. 7 when I opened The Tribune-Democrat to read in the obituaries that Dr. Royal Koeller had passed away on Feb. 4.
Koeller was my family physician for many years at the Family Medical Center.
He was not only a tremendous and well-educated physician who took as much time as was needed, but he was a very caring physician as well.
I never walked away with any questions unanswered. He was never a self-proclaimer, and I was astonished by all his military and medical achievements. But in all reality, it should have come as no surprise.
It also was a sad day when I learned he was retiring and I would be losing him as my doctor, yet I felt comfort to learn that after his retirement from the family practice that he was to remain as part of the residency program and was able to pass along his vast knowledge and skills to our future physicians.
May he rest in peace, and I extend my sympathy to his family as we truly lost a wonderful person and physician.
David Patterson
Davidsville
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.