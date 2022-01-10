Give Afghanistan War refugees a chance to succeed and prosper by relocating them to cities that are thriving with booming economies, not Johnstown.
Johnstown is the poorest city in Pennsylvania, with a poverty rate of 38.7%.
It’s plagued with blight, dilapidated condemned properties, slum rental properties and rats running rampant. Stray cats are taking refuge in vacant unsecured properties.
Flood channel walls are collapsing, compromising flood protection for the community.
Residents are struggling to survive.
Hundreds line up daily to receive free meals from soup kitchens and food pantries. Pet owners line up to receive free pet food from organizations because they can’t afford to buy it.
Homeowners are forced to pay exorbitant costs to install new sewage pipes at their homes.
Many homes being valued at $10,000, with sewage upgrades costing half of the home’s value.
The city of Johnstown remains in Act 47 financially distressed status – relying on the state to help us financially.
A city councilperson’s rant on Facebook implies you’re racist if you oppose this relocation.
A nonprofit organization says the solution to the city’s declining population is to bring refugees here. That would increase the population, but not solve the city’s problems, only add to them.
Why is a nonprofit organization involved in relocation discussions?
They’re not elected nor held accountable. Elected officials must listen to the people before deciding.
If you have a heart and truly want the refugees to prosper, consider relocation to a thriving city, not Johnstown, which is poverty central.
Charlene Stanton
Johnstown
