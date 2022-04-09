A lot of discussion has been shared on possible refugees seeking housing in our town. I suggest we all take a look at a movie called “Forgotten Ellis Island.”
I had no idea that during that time they built a hospital there, also, to cure the sick. This was during the industrial revolution period when U.S. needed workers. When we become over-filled, they restricted immigration to so many a year.
This film was heartbreaking. I think often we forgot how our ancestors came here and what anguish they endured to get here and remain here. Many had sponsors of family members and work that was promised.
Many, however, had no work, poor living conditions and many were hungry, with language barriers and were shunned due to ethnic backgrounds. Not much has changed today, I feel.
Two books – “American Passage” and “97 Orchard” – are eye-openers, too.
America at that time was thought to be charitable, but, our economy could handle only so many – which amounted to millions seeking a better life, many still lived in poverty. But, is our economy today strong enough to handle and help them all?
Is our government prepared to assist?
Talk is cheap; actions speak louder. Johnstown needs clean, safe housing. Many are outdated built in the 1960s.
If we are going to help, go all out in housing downtown, which would be centrally located.
Lee Hospital could be reopened and many apartment buildings refurnished in town.
With colleges to help with language classes, citizen classes, even empty churches refinished – a lot to consider – spread understanding, compromise, economy impact and work together.
Lindy Yutzy
Johnstown
