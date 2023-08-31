I would like to thank the fine residents of Johnstown for the honor of working in your city for the last 12 years.
It’s a city with great fortitude and culture, and where my dear mother worked for 20 years as well.
I will miss the fine people who actually maintain that culture.
The corporate support comes from companies such as Summit Bank and Somerset Trust and a ton of small contractors, manufacturers and business owners that will eventually replace the aging and failing companies endemic of our generation of a shift from manufacturing to tech or those companies that simply can’t compete because of poor governance or management.
Hopefully, some of those shining lights, in conjunction with great residents, will recognize and embrace the inevitable shifts in economic drivers and the city will again thrive.
Chris Sheedy
Stahlstown, Westmoreland County
