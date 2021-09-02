In regard to the Readers’ Forum letter on Aug. 28 by Nicholas Sempeti, “Boost Johnstown’s population,” suggesting that Afgan refugees be resettled in Johnstown and creating a “Little Kabul” or a “Little Damascus” in our midst. I, being constrained by the bounds of decency, can only say no.
Perhaps Sempeti could ask the citizens of Great Britan, France or Germany how wonderful the joys of the forced diversity which has been imposed on them by their progressive governments is working out for them, perhaps then he would think differently.
Most of those refugees will bring their religious behaviors and tribal customs with them and for someone to suggest that we should take them in at all, let alone to Johnstown, is beyond ridiculous.
We have enough problems in Johnstown without adding whatever these people might bring here.
I’m tired of do-gooders saying things like these people helped us in the war, we owe them.
We owe them nothing.
If they can’t stand and fight for themselves after all the arms and training and money we gave them, then it’s not our problem any longer. Let the Muslim countries take them in.
We have enough problems of our own without adding a Little Kabul or a Little Damascus.
Doug Crouse
Johnstown
