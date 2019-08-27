I recently celebrated my 50th class reunion from Bishop McCort High School. It was a pleasure to talk with so many classmates, many of whom traveled great distances from various parts of the country. There is something special in reconnecting with people that one hasn’t seen in so many decades.
Eventually, the conversation focused on how lucky we were to have been able to grow up in Johnstown. Our experiences were often compared to the Little Rascals.
Kids were allowed to grow up in a safe environment so we could explore life without the distractions of crime and modern electronics. Leaving keys in the car or unlocked doors at home were commonplace.
Bad behavior was promptly condemned by parents and teachers alike.
Oh, how things have changed.
The one constant over all those years was the political culture that resisted any change that threatened the status quo. Most notable was the Murtha/Gleason cabal that elected Democrats and enriched Republican contractors. Missing was the normal checks and balances of power that is necessary for a healthy community. Who one knew was more important than what one could do.
The result is what I saw when I drove through my old hometown.
Insanity is doing the same thing over and over again while expecting different results.
At McCort, we always started a new sports season by practicing the basics, knowing that it was key to a winning season. Johnstown needs to get back to the basics of governing in our constitutional republic.
Dr. Bill Choby
Greensburg, formerly of Johnstown
