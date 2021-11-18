I can’t say Jim Scofield was my friend.
I can’t say I was a proficient student of his English literature courses.
I can say he played a large role in changing my life.
I was brought up in your typical working class urban family. We ate meals together, voted one political party all our lives and polished our shoes every Saturday night for church.
Then I went to college. I first encountered Scofield in 1981 in an English literature class at UPJ. It was not a topic of interest, but a requirement. I daydreamed, looked out the window and took obligatory notes during class.
At 21, I found myself enrolled in Scofield’s “Literature of the Absurd” course.
It sounded like a nonsense class, which would further fulfill my core course requirements.
Little did I know it would enhance my existence and change my life.
Kakfa, Beckett, Ionesco and Camus were thrown at me like lightning bolts to my brain. Looking at the world from the outside in and wondering why. Why do we do the things the way we do them?
There are possibilities other than the generally accepted standard, stale way they are.
Progress, change and even sustainability only survive if people continue to think outside the box. To look at the entire world, our organizations, customs and inhibitions and ask why?
The liberal arts teach students to imagine. Much like the lyrics of John Lennon’s song “Imagine,” it isn’t hard to do. Indoctrination isn’t the answer to anything.
Dave Williams
Johnstown
