In response to Michael Mosorjak’s letter about garbage in his neighborhood, I think it is quite unfair to suggest that residents of Johnstown Housing Authority’s Oakhurst communities are to blame for garbage in the streets surrounding our property.
Littering is a long-standing problem and is not limited to any state, city or specific neighborhood. We strive to supply ample dumpsters for our residents to dispose of their trash and have a sufficient number of pickup days for our public housing communities.
Our dedicated Oakhurst maintenance staff goes out every morning to pick up garbage on our property, whether it was discarded by our residents, their visitors or those who live in the surrounding area. I commend local organizations, residents and students that have a history of donating their time to help clean up our neighborhoods.
Hopefully Johnstown Housing Authority can be part of the solution as we enter the warmer months and can participate in cleanup events that promote pride and community involvement.
Michael P. Alberts
Acting Executive Director of Johnstown Housing Authority
