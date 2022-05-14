Many argue that because Jesus associated with sinners, he also affirmed and accepted their vices, and if we’re going to call ourselves his followers we should, too. Nothing could be further from the truth.
The church is being confronted relentlessly to adopt, accept and affirm homosexual/transgender unions, and promote their practice from the pulpit. Should such considerations be consuming our conversation and thoughts or should we simply acknowledge it’s sinful implication as the abomination it is and renounce all validity it is suggesting?
Jesus was criticized for his close association with “sinners.” The question for the church is, “What was the purpose of the association?” Did Jesus touch the leper and leave him leprous? Did Jesus visit the adulterer, prostitute, drunken, self-righteous, murdering man or woman and affirm their respective captivity? No.
In each case, Jesus confronted the bondage issue and invited freedom. The results were varied. In some cases the sinner recognized their captivity and were set free (Samaritan Woman, John 4; Zacchaeus, Luke 19).
In other cases, the sinner is left carrying his chains (Rich Young Man, Mark 10:17-31).
The point is clear: Jesus’ association with sinners was motivated out of a desire to see redemption; it was not an association that affirmed vice.
To embrace those in bondage and extend an invitation to freedom is Christ-likeness, but gathering congregations together to affirm and accept bondage to sin is aligning ourselves with the enemy of our souls.
In Luke 19:10: “The Son of man came to seek and save the lost.”
Kirstin DiNinno
Central City
