The greatest gift. Children wait in anticipation for Christmas presents. Adults prepare for Christmas and hope life gets back to “normal” since COVID.
We all need the greatest gift, love. Pure love, Jesus, the son, born on Christmas night became one of us because he loves us so much.
Imagine, Our Lord and Savior becoming a human to save us. He could have been any age.
He chose to be a helpless baby, born to a teenage mom and foster father.
Every baby is also a great gift from God. Jesus was born into poverty and a broken, suffering, sinful and chaotic world.
Like today? He made each of us and loves us so much. He meets and walks with us no matter what our journeys are like.
He suffered terribly and died a horrible death to save us. His love is perfect. We rejoice in his birth and give thanks for his love and mercy for us.
Chris Mraz
Johnstown
