The church can and should be the example in times as divisive as now because in Christ, there is a new humanity, not one based on race but on faith, because in God’s eyes, there is no skin color.
God created all humankind in his image and each one of us bear that likeness, no matter what our outsides may look like. Yet each of us is broken by sin, guilty of selfishness and wanting our own way rather than serving others.
The line between good and evil runs not between races, but down the human heart, and each of is are capable of great acts of kindness or wickedness.
The message of the gospel levels the playing field because it shows us that in Jesus Christ, everyone is equally a sinner, and yet everyone is equally loved.
God has given each person the opportunity to be made new, to desire and to do the good that our world needs, to be human in the way God intended by showing his love to everyone.
Paul wrote the book of Ephesians to churches reminding them that in Jesus’ death on the cross, God has torn down the sin-built wall of hostility between peoples.
Now, through Jesus’ resurrection, a new and redeemed humanity set free from sin has been made and the church should always strive to show the world what that new humanity is capable of doing. In a world plagued with injustice, pain, hatred and violence, Jesus is our only hope.
Craig Gaunt
Johnstown
