There are those who are swept up to heights of joy as they consider the beauty and bounty of nature. There are those who reach even greater elevations as they worship the eternal nature of Christ, which is ageless, timeless and the true worship that pleases the heart of God. Nature points to the handiwork of God, but it is not to become our god. Can it guide and direct our thinking in times of crisis like Jesus can?
I think of the millions of Texans surrounded and stranded by the latest ice storm and yet they are desperate for water.
Nature has it’s bounty but only God can bless it and make it useful for his good purpose.
We seem to have lost the wisdom to utilize what is right in front of us. We have been conditioned to look for our provision in packaged, bottled and boxed up products.
Could it be that we have focused so much on worldly things that we have forgotten the heavenly nature of Christ and that worshipping him brings wisdom in times of calm and crisis?
The Bible says in James 1:5: “Now if any of you lacks wisdom, he should ask God, who gives generously to all without finding fault, and it will be given to him.”
I believe if we align ourselves with the creator first instead of the created we will begin to look past ourselves and our desperate estate and see God’s answer was there all along.
Kirstin DiNinno
Central City
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.