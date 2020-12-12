Since God is love and knowing him is eternal life, and since we are saved by grace through faith and Jesus promises to never leave us not forsake, we, because of Christ, are justified, sanctified and will be glorified.
These truths we know. Jesus Christ is the same yesterday, today and forever. He never changes and is Lord forever and we are sinners constantly trying to change.
These thoughts ask the question, “Who can separate us from the love of Christ?”
Romans 8:31 tells us, “If God is for us, who can be against us.” And in verses 35-39: “ Shall trouble or hardship or persecution or famine or nakedness or danger or sword? ... Neither death nor life, neither angels nor demons, neither the present nor the future, nor any powers, neither height or depth, nor anything in all creation, will be able to separate us from the love of God that is in Jesus Christ our Lord.”
Be convinced that in all these things we are more than conquerors through him who loves us. Just know, the troubles of the day are nothing when you focus on God’s eternal love.
Michael Muscatello
Windber
