Our government and most of our churches are too liberal. It seems they tell us everything is OK, to be nice and to not make waves. If the truth might offend someone or groups: Do not speak it.
Our Lord, Jesus Christ, is not liberal.
For many people, the only time they hear the word of the Bible is when they go to church.
Most churches have become so liberal that they will not tell the people what the word of the Bible teaches about abortion and LGBT.
Our government says abortion and marriage of two men or two women is OK.
Have you heard your church preach about abortion or LGBT and what is in the Bible about this? Yet it’s in our news frequently.
Ask your minister or priest to tell us what the truth is.
We have stood by and left the government take God out of everything. When that happened, Satan moved in and we will pay the price.
LGBT and abortion is a choice.
Ask your church for the truth, and remember Jesus Christ is not liberal.
Leland McQuaide
Johnstown
