Let me start by saying that if hypocrisy were gold, Democrats would all be King Midas.
All American patriots were upset by what transpired on Jan. 6, 2021, but what happened that day pales in comparison to the carnage that was rained down on this country during the summer of 2020, where rioters burned and looted our cities, killed more than two dozen people and injured more than 2,000 law enforcement officers and did millions of dollars worth of damage.
Not a single Democratic politician condemned those heinous actions. Let us not forget the siege on the White House, a federal courthouse in Portland and the torching of a historical Episcopal church in Washington, D.C.
I won’t even address the insanity by the Democrats during the Brett Kavanaugh hearings. Kamala Harris encouraged it all and even sponsored a fund to bail out the thugs perpetrating this terror on unsuspecting American citizens.
For her, of all people, to characterize Jan 6 as Pearl Harbor and the 9/11 event is a disgrace.
As the old adage goes, “people who live in glass houses should not throw stones.”
Larry Kovalchik
Boerne, Texas, formerly of Johnstown
