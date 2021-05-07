The Associated Press reported on April 27 that the state is still trying aggressively to put Graham Spanier in jail for “the way he responded to a complaint that (Jerry) Sandusky had attacked a boy in a Nittany Lions football team shower in 2001.” It’s time to move on, for justice’s sake.
In his original testimony to police in late 2010, complainant Michael McQueary claimed to see only a calm boy, alone, and somebody’s arm from elsewhere. He assumed it was Sandusky, since he saw him emerge later, and that the episode was sexual because he heard sounds he interpreted as such, upon entry. He claimed it happened in March 2002. (The date we now know to be late 2000.)
In November 2011, his grand jury testimony was leaked – illegally – to the press.
That was only the testimony claiming rape. The email string, which he protested to the assistant attorney general that his testimony was falsely doctored, has since been recovered. The assistant district attorney replied to his concern “you can’t” change this now. While we are assured his testimony was more implicative than in October 2010, Sandusky was acquitted of the only rape charge against him.
The first people McQueary reported to, that very night, were his father and Dr. John Dranov, both mandated reporters. They questioned him carefully, and both concluded there was no reportable offense. They testified in court and were never charged; nor was McQueary.
So why is the state so intent on pursuing Spanier’s jail time, when federal investigator John Snedden found him clear of any wrongdoing, and he now fights cancer? Is the state or former adversary Tom Corbett simply trying to save McQueary against charges that should never have been brought?
Joseph Stains
South Fork
