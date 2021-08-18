I have two children in Greater Johnstown schools, and I’m very concerned about the failure to continue requiring masks at school.
I would be able to understand this decision if conditions were the same as they were in June, but the Delta variant changes the entire equation. Not only is it twice as contagious as the original virus, it is causing more serious illness in children.
Some hospitals around the country are seeing pediatric wards filling up for the first time.
It’s great that the vaccines are highly effective at keeping adults from serious illness, but they can still spread the virus if infected.
My children are both younger than 12, meaning that they and their classmates don’t even have the option of getting vaccinated yet. Until they do, masks offer the best protection from getting sick, but only if the vast majority of people around them are also wearing masks.
Then there is the practical concern about school shutting down again. Last year, when positive COVID tests hit a threshold at any school, it immediately went to virtual learning for several days.
This year, we aren’t even set up for virtual learning – it’s in-person or bust.
Perhaps the school board fears the parental backlash of a mask mandate, but imagine the blowback if working parents don’t know whether school is on or off tomorrow for weeks on end while we ride a COVID wave.
Let’s just do our best to avoid the wave altogether. Mask up!
Thomas Schuster
Johnstown
