On July 14, the Gospel reading was the familiar story of the Good Samaritan. A man was robbed and left beaten on the side of a road. A priest and a Levite passed by and ignored him. A Samaritan man took pity on him and provided care.
He didn’t analyze the situation. He didn’t make a list of pros and cons to reach a decision. He just seemed to know to do the right thing.
This story has so many parallels to things happening today. Why is it so hard to do the right thing?
The more I read about the children and refugees at our southern border and see the pictures of these concentration-like camps, I get more distraught.
If these conditions were imposed on thousands of dogs, this country would be in an uproar.
These are fellow human beings. If you think they don’t matter or are lesser people because they don’t belong here, they are exactly the people Christ talks about that we should care for if we follow him.
So, I sit safely here in the north in my comfy house, wringing my hands. What can I do but pray and send money? I do and I did.
Please call Catholic Charities USA at 800-919-9338. One hundred percent of your donation will go for care of the people at the border if you request it. Call our senators and vote.
The world is watching us as we lose our moral authority and influence as champions of human rights.
Anita Altman
Johnstown
