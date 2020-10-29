In 1918, America was faced with an influenza pandemic and more than 600,000 Americans died. The population at the time was about 100 million.
Despite a vaccine, up to 80,000 Americans die annually from this virus. This totals up to 8 million deaths from the flu since then. My guess is that tens of millions of Americans are walking around with the flu during peak months. Have we ever closed down the country during these times?
Unfortunately, more than 220,000 Americans have died from COVID-19.
The population of the United State is now approaching 350 million. The original estimate from the CDC was that 2 million could die from COVID-19.
Thankfully, the total is only about one-tenth of that estimate.
A vaccine for COVID-19 is on the horizon, but based on history, the virus will probably always be with us.
Based on the numbers seen every day in The Tribune-Democrat, .8% of the population in Cambria County has contracted COVID-19 and .005% have died. The number of flu cases is mostly likely much higher.
The First Amendment states that Americans have the right to peaceably assemble. However, it seems that during recent months, only rioters had the right to assemble.
The question is, do we try to resume our lives as usual or do we live in our basements the rest of our lives?
John Skubak
Johnstown
