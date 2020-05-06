Clearly, the governor is doubling down to save face after every model used to justify this restriction of freedoms has proven grossly overstated and just plain wrong.
He continues to change the criteria that he will accept to give us back freedoms guaranteed by the Constitution.
The governor just cannot admit he is wrong and will continue to attempt to exercise control that he doesn’t rightfully have.
An emergency doesn’t last two months, people.
It’s over. Wash your hands, don’t cough on each other and move on.
Our only hope is that either our local officials stand up for us or that the Supreme Court will step in to protect our rights. Clearly, the state government and supposed watchdog media have turned a blind eye.
Our county commissioners were more than happy to lock down Cambria when they saw it as politically expedient to be seen as a protector, but now that the governor is not assessing each county individually and decided to ease his restrictions by region based on some whim or more bad advice, what will they do?
All the county commissioners sent letters to the governor, and we see how well that was received.
They passed a resolution locking us down in record time.
It should be just as easy for them pass a resolution opening us back up and sending a clear message that enough is enough.
Tim Wedding
Johnstown
