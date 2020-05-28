American economic activity will reopen over the next few weeks, and at that time, the full extent of the damage, temporary and perhaps permanent, will be determined.
A dramatic change in our economic social structure will show itself very quickly. We will find that the wealthy will still be wealthy, the poor will still be poor, but the vast middle class will find itself in a nightmarish situation.
Retirement funds, investment monies, savings and most safety cushions will have largely evaporated. Future jobs with close to equal pay and benefits may not return.
It is time to greatly increase the wealthy’s income taxes; individual, corporate or capital gains taxes and related tax levies.
The former middle class will realize what the poor or lower middle class have always known: the wealthy have benefited from the people who struggle to subsist and to meet future economic needs.
When most Americans are trying to rebound from this pandemic, they will realize that human want is a result of the wealthy failing to pay their fair share.
After all, the national debt has skyrocketed due to unjustified and immoral wars fought over the past 60 years, as well as hefty tax cuts for the wealthy and corporations for much of that same period.
Now, most Americans should insist that the wealthy and corporations need to be forced to do the right thing: provide the tax income so greatly needed to help the fast numbers of Americans who need a helping hand.
Richard J. Holsinger
Johnstown
