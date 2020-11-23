I read with sadness the remarks made by Jim Vasilko, owner of Johnstown Construction Co. and a Republican activist in the Cambria County Republican Party.
The Republican Party decries all the violence with demonstrations and riots around the country and wants to put the blame on the Democratic Party.
Well, just look at his statement and I quote, “When I see a Biden sign, like I just want to throw a rock through their window.”
Seriously?
Isn’t it time that we all just try to meet half-way and work together to make our society and country better.
Ed Cernic Jr.
Johnstown
