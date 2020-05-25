Numbers 6:24 says, “May the Lord bless and keep you. May he make his face to shine upon you and be gracious to you. May he turn his face toward you, and grant you peace.”
God’s word is trying to show us something in this simple, yet powerful, passage of Scripture. He shines his face upon us to show his favor toward us. He turns his face toward us in approval to show his blessings to us. He shows us favor before blessings, power before provision, protection before peace.
God’s rod of truth shall spread across this land like a beacon from the tallest lighthouse. He will shine his favor upon the humble and the righteous in approval to bless this land again. He will not keep those who disapprove of his word, and approve of only their own evil and wicked ways.
God wants to show us his power and favor. Peace will be reserved only for those who stand for and with God and his son, Jesus Christ.
It is not too late for any of us to turn our faces toward God’s profound truth in acceptance and begin to work out our salvation daily. I imagine a day where we will all look upon the devil and say, “Is this the man who made the nations tremble?”
Until that day, know and understand our one true God is not dead – he is alive.
All we have is right now.
May God bless and keep you.
Michael A. Muscatello
Windber
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.