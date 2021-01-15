I remember clearly when a child was diagnosed with a communicable disease the home was immediately quarantined.
Why did we not put this practice into effect immediately when COVID-19 reared its ugly head? It’s not too late with the new strain of the virus on the horizon.
I also would like to thank all the wonderful people who volunteer for Meals On Wheels.
I don’t know what we would do without you. God bless all, and a happy healthy New Year.
Barbara A. Sharpe
Johnstown
