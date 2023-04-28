Pirates fans are getting ripped off.
WNTJ 1490 AM radio doesn’t carry the Pittsburgh Pirates games anymore. The games are now on 93.7 FM and it’s hard to get that station.
I will not listen to 1490 AM anymore until they put the Pirates back on for the Johnstown people.
Thanks to Joe Biden for the rising cost of everything. People can hardly afford food for their children. Now Biden kisses up to the elite. Shame on you.
You will answer to God some day. I am not perfect, but I know right from wrong.
John Zawalish
Johnstown
