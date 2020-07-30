It’s supposed to be AAABA week, but things look different this year. We applaud the Johnstown Oldtimers for making the difficult decision in cancelling the 2020 tournament, a decision that we know has kept everyone as safe as possible during this challenging summer.
We’ll all miss the sights and sounds of baseball this week, from the pageantry of opening night through the last blast of the cannon at the Sargent’s Stadium at the Point and every pitch in between.
For our New Orleans franchise, we’ll miss our AAABA and Johnstown family. Our August trip has been a tradition for the past 74 summers, resulting in countless memories for our players, coaches, families, fans and organization.
It’s those happy times that can help get us through the difficult days we find ourselves in today.
AAABA was born as our country recovered from World War II.
In the 76 years that have followed, AAABA has faced good times and challenging times united as an organization with a simple mission … bringing our country together through baseball.
This summer, being together means staying apart. This year, we are all on the same team.
Next summer, we’ll be back. Until then, take care of one another and stay safe.
We look forward to 2021 when we can return to our home away from home and celebrate the next chapter in our AAABA story.
The Scheuermann Family
New Orleans Boosters
