What makes an 18-year-old man lack the moral integrity to care for others so much that he walks into a school of children and teachers and kills as many as he could before being shot dead himself?
My opinion is that something went terribly wrong in his upbringing. Who taught him right from wrong? Who held him and fixed his scraped knees? Who lovingly disciplined him when he said or did the wrong thing?
Was he loved? Was he rewarded or praised just for being himself?
The evil we give to others is given back in this life or the next. If we don’t contemplate why we are here or who we individually and corporately are, we are doomed for the repetitive behavior, the destroying of innocent lives we have seen too much of lately.
I praise God every day. I thank God every day for my mistakes and failure in this life that have drawn me to Him.
To believe in His love and forgiveness. I could choose evil or I could choose good. I choose good. I choose God.
Sandra Thomas
Johnstown
