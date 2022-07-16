I am writing not to complain about the roundabout road itself. My problem is with the drivers who waste my very expensive gas by failing to signal when you make that right turn to exit the road features.
At my advanced age, my mind is still pretty clear, but I can’t read your mind. I live close by and, thus, use this route frequently.
Numerous times, I have waited either in the line to merge or as the first vehicle waiting only to see one or more cars in a row leave the circle without signaling.
I know the turns are pretty close, but a little consideration for my wallet, please!
Thank you in advance.
Ray Leverknight
Richland Township
