In response to Joe Otto’s column on July 2, it’s hard to disagree with the idea that growing up fatherless is a disadvantage. However, I have an issue with the things he says to support his argument – they’re outright misleading.
He says that working mothers and “anti-Christian and socialistic public school curricula” combined with fatherless homes make it impossible to raise law-abiding citizens.
Regarding working moms – it almost sounds like he’s criticizing them for wanting a job. What exactly does he believe the “role of women” should be, if there is one?
Beyond that, the remark about public school curricula is sensational and untrue – look at the recent overblown outrage from conservatives about critical race theory and juxtapose that with the fact that it is taught in a miniscule number of U.S. public schools.
However, 26 states have introduced legislation that would prevent discussion of racism and sexism (things conservatives would call socialism) in public school classrooms. This sounds like a very traditionalist, conservative curriculum, so I’m unsure what he’s referring to when he says “socialistic” education, unless it’s just a buzzword.
Additionally, Otto speaks of rising crime. While it is true that the homicide rate increased this past year, other types of crime (violent and nonviolent) decreased in 2020. Crime has also been on a large-scale downturn for the last past 20 years.
I hope that Otto is misrepresenting these things by accident and in good faith, not obfuscating the truth to fit a narrative.
Matthew Mantini
Johnstown
