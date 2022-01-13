In my day, editors were exhorted to avoid Afghanistanism, that is, writing about remote issues in remote places, while avoiding heated local controversies.
Well, now Afghanistanism has come to Johnstown. The issue is whether to welcome skilled Afghanistan War refugees into our labor force.
Vision 2025 is being excoriated, even by our legislators, for investigating the idea, which apparently has been successful in other communities of declining population.
Our leaders say they know nothing about this. Presumably, they are finding out. The rest of us could stand to be informed, also.
George Fattman
Westmont
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.