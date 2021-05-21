The Greater Johnstown area has lost a sports legend, local sports writer Cory Isenberg. Her passing will be felt by many in and out of the sports world.
Those of us involved in sports that reside in The Tribune-Democrat coverage area will miss the many columns and human interest stories that Cory wrote through the years. She covered baseball, football, basketball, track and field, cross country, volleyball – and the list goes on and on.
Her professionalism and personal touch to the stories she wrote were always enjoyable to read. That is why many
of her articles were sent across the
country to relatives, friends and sports enthusiasts for information and enjoyment.
In the past 35 years, there were so many student-athletes, as well as parents and others, who had nothing but the utmost respect for Cory because of her journalistic skills. Cory and her writing skills were always appreciated.
Cory covered the AAABA Tournament for 35 years. Every franchise representative, every coach and every member of the National Board of Directors knew her on a first-name basis and respected her to the highest level of sports journalism.
She always did her job to the best of her ability and for that, Cory Isenberg will always be remembered as “The woman on the Johnstown sports beat,” no matter what that sport was.
Where there was truth, trust and honesty you would find Cory Isenberg.
And for those reasons she will always be remembered and has ascended into sports heaven.
George Arcurio III
president of Johnstown Oldtimers Association
