Referencing August Gatto’s letter in the April 30 edition, I would like to know what science degree or what position he holds in the medical field that he can state inaccurate models provided by independent objective experts were designed to instill fear and unnecessary actions.
You can’t state that without proof.
President Donald Trump agreed with the governors that some businesses needed to be closed. The only reason Trump did not close any states is because if you read the Constitution, he can’t do that. He can’t force anything to close or to open. More than 60,000 Americans have died from the virus, including many young people, children and a doctor who committed suicide due to the daily demands of caring for people with the virus.
Now, if somebody told me to drink fish aquarium cleaner and/or Lysol to prevent or cure the virus, that would instill fear in me.
I’m sure that most of the people who state fear is unnecessarily being in instilled in people probably don’t work in an essential field or know anybody who does.
Perhaps if this virus hit closer to home, they may think twice about it.
William Stanko
Johnstown
