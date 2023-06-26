One of the Democrats and Joe Biden’s favorite talking points is that MAGA Republicans are a threat to democracy.
Are they serious?
After 26 months of Biden along with his cronies in power, this country looks like Germany in the 1930s with the rise of the Third Reich.
They’ve disregarded our sovereignty as a nation by opening up the southern border; mandated vaccines; weaponized the Washington deep state bureaucracy, particularly the Justice Department and the FBI; unduly influenced the 2020 presidential election; attacked their political opponents using a corrupt two-tier justice system; potentially engaged in bribery schemes to enrich himself and family; and selling out the country.
And they are calling Republicans a threat to democracy? That’s truly laughable.
Do you remember anything even close to this during the Trump administration?
Under Donald Trump and the Republicans, we had a secure southern border, low inflation, low unemployment, set up opportunity zones in underserved urban communities, energy independence, ISIS defeated and the Abraham Accords in the Middle East.
Does this sound like a threat to democracy to you?
Larry Kovalchik
Boerne, Texas, formerly of Johnstown
