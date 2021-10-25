President Joe Biden is failing our people and country.
He canceled the Keystone pipeline, costing jobs and increasing fuel costs. We are no longer energy independent.
The inflation rate has jumped since this time last year, putting additional strain on everyone, especially those on fixed incomes.
The southern border is an open door.
The job market continues to be a problem because it’s easier to get free stuff than to work. Now is the president’s chance to not fail the economy.
The backlog of ships to be unloaded is our fault. We import way too many goods and are not self-sufficient enough, but Biden, and the socialists he supports, have made it worse.
Perhaps he can yet save this cargo debacle by directing the military to use their personnel and equipment to unload and transport goods from the ports. Our military is a well-trained proud entity that would be more than wiling to take on that task. In the meantime, I will continue to hope we get through this presidency.
Kurt Kushner
Johnstown
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.