So what happens to a convicted rapist when he gets imprisoned? Do we get to rip his arm off, or his leg, or maybe crush his skull? No that would be cruel and unusual punishment. But that’s exactly what we do to the baby conceived in rape.
Are you OK with abortions through the ninth month for any reason?
How does a Christian, Catholic or Godly person, square that in his or her mind?
I find it despicable. I hope you do, too.
Planned Parenthood has lied to us for 50 years now and still continues to every day. Abortions were to be rare and safe.
Do you call almost 64 million abortions rare? We’ll get so upset over dogs and animals in danger, but a baby, not so much.
Now to using the abortion pill. There have been 22 deaths of women and a thousand hospitalizations. The excruciating pain can last for days and there can be severe hemorrhaging.
Every Christian should see the movie “Unplanned.” Abortion harms women, too. Most regret their decision.
Over 150 incidents of fire-bombing and vandalism on pregnancy centers and churches have been committed and Department of Justice has not arrested anyone yet.
I will not use the term pro-choice anymore because they are pro-abortion.
Pure and simple.
Paulette Cononie Torchia
Johnstown
