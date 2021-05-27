I haven’t received my third stimulus payment. When I contacted my congressman to find out why, I was told that the IRS has forbidden all inquiries into the stimulus program.
The agency that is supposed to serve us has straight out told us that we are not allowed to ask about our tax dollars.
I have been emailing the IRS for months, trying its hotline and its website, and it refuses to even tell
me when I can expect my stimulus payment.
I am on the verge of losing my home and my small business because my debt collectors are losing patience with me.
The IRS has been made aware of the urgency of the situation, but it continues to ignore my increasingly desperate pleas.
Now, I know why. It has no accountability, no consequences for its behavior.
It needs to be prosecuted in the court of public opinion, since it refuses to even speak to me.
Lisa McLean
Johnstown
