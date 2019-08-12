The Tribune-Democrat article on July 28 regarding the brutal murder of the 32-year-old mother of two was sad.
However, this was another piece in the never-ending saga of drugs and crime that appear to comprise today’s society.
The portrait being painted of someone turning their life around is askew.
Why was a young mother associating with a 57-year-old male recently released from prison? This certainly was not a good choice when trying to find a better path in life. Hanging out with individuals caught up with drugs and resultant criminal activities will never end well.
Two children without a mother, and a father never mentioned, will now become the taxpayers’ responsibility. All due to irresponsible choices.
David Petersen
Johnstown
