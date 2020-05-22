The Bible says in Romans 2:4 that the goodness of God leads to repentance. Our hearts are turned back to the father, who gives us hope and peace of mind.
When we accept Christ as savior, a transaction takes place in heaven. All heaven rejoices and our name is written in the book of life.
Before Jesus comes, he will review every case on the judgment seat with his father to see if all in the book meet the requirements of heaven.
This judgment is for all of God’s people to see who is fit for heaven (Daniel 7:9-13) and who were overcomers of sin by the blood of Christ (Revelation 3:5).
This judgment will start with those who are dead and more onto the living where Jesus will come to give every man his just reward. (Revelation 22:12-14)
Those who overcome their sins by Christ’s blood will have all their sins blotted out and their names will remain in the book of life. (Acts 3:19-20) Those who were careless and unbelieving, rejecting God’s word and spirit for help, their names will be blotted out. (Revelation 22:11)
Jesus is knocking at the door (Revelation 3:12-22) of every heart, hoping to be let in so he can eat supper with us.
Christ wants to heal us of all our backsliding, renew our faith and help us overcome all our sins. (Revelation 21:7-8)
So let’s invite Jesus for supper.
Daniel Thompson
Johnstown
