Investing in the well-being of children is an excellent strategy for building a healthy community. And when that investment also supports parents, enabling them to stay in the workforce, it’s a win for us all.
The 1889 Foundation recognized the significant need for child care in our region and funded a project to expand and improve a child care center to serve local families for years to come.
This $500,000 grant will help transform The Learning Lamp’s Somerset child care facility into a modern, bright space that will accommodate twice the number of children, create up to 27 new jobs and improve access to quality child care for families.
Child care locally and nationwide is in crisis. There is not enough care available for families who need it. For child care programs, staffing is hard to come by.
Crippled by an outdated economic model, child care can’t keep up with the rising wages offered by many businesses.
Couple that with the pandemic and stringent regulations governing licensed child care programs and you have a disaster in the making. Children and parents in the workforce will be the collateral damage if this fragile system collapses.
With investments like that of the 1889 Foundation supporting the system, we can make forward progress.
With their help, children’s classrooms will be transformed with more windows and natural lighting, sound-proof walls and child-sized bathrooms.
The Learning Lamp is immensely grateful to the 1889 Foundation for valuing our children and their hard-working parents. I am hopeful that this investment will shed a light on a struggling but needed system to support our youngest community members and their families and inspire investment and advocacy from others.
Leah Spangler
President and CEO of The Learning Lamp
and Ignite Education Solutions
