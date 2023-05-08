It must be the time to invest our hard-earned money into the new medicines that the pharmaceuticals have come out with.
Commercial after commercial tells us we must buy this new med to keep us healthy and alive. But at the end the legal team mentions that if we use their new drug we might get sick, might need more meds or we might die.
At least someone is honest these days.
I always wondered when I might die.
If I was a gambler or investor in the stock market, I would certainly buy pharmaceuticals as they have to be a positive winner no matter what anyone says.
So don’t listen to your grandma, as she always knew right from wrong. Spend your money as fast as possible as tomorrow may never come.
Terry Lee Shuler
Nanty Glo
