Would it surprise you to learn that in December 2018, the Senate, by voice vote, unanimously approved a bill that declared lynching a federal hate crime in the United States?
The Justice for Victims of Lynching Act of 2019 was a bipartisan effort earlier in 2018.
With a bit of research, you can find a map that shows lynchings across the country, including Pennsylvania.
I recently listened to a broadcast from NPR where Terry Gross interviewed Bryan Stevenson. Lynching was part of that discussion.
The interview covered racism, past and present, in the U.S. and was quite thought provoking.
Stevenson is the author of the book “Just Mercy,” which is also the title of a recently released film.
The film is about Stevenson, a young Harvard law graduate who travels to Alabama hoping to help fight for poor people who cannot afford proper representation.
I recommend listening to the interview.
Search for “NPR Terry Gross Bryan Stevenson.”
Barry Frye
Ebensburg
