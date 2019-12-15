Could someone from either Richland or PennDOT tell me why a barrier cannot be put at the intersection near Denny’s, where you go in the lane that says: North and West 56 to 219 Ebensburg and Johnstown?
If you are in that lane, you can’t change your mind to move to another lane. I cannot believe someone hasn’t been killed there.
It would only take a small, curved barrier to prevent this.
It is the worst intersection in all of Johnstown, and especially for out-of-towners.
Laura Meyer
Johnstown
