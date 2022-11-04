With regard to the investment fracas brewing in Somerset County (according to a story published Oct. 17, titled Investment clash to turn into legal battle), my opinion is that all taxpayer investments should be done with the institution that offers the best (highest) interest rate and/or best terms. Turning over taxpayer monies to an institution just because you have done business there before doesn’t cut it.
The days of the good ole boys network must cease. Banks and other institutions must be competitive to earn our deposits whether you like them or not or if they have done business in the area or not.
Our taxpayer funds should not be subject to the whims of contrary politicians and must follow legislative guidelines.
These guidelines need to be authored so taxpayers are the benefactors of the best and highest rates, no matter how different – only then can this process be fair and just.
Charles Balon
Windber
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.