The American Democracy Scholar Certificate classes are a necessary and important innovative program needed in today’s divisive society.
Pitt-Johnstown President Jem Spectar and Raymond Wrabley, political science professor and social sciences chair- man, should be commended for the development of this much-needed program that may help to build a society based on civility, civic trust and respect.
We need to educate the youth of our great democracy about the founding tenets upon which the cohesion of our social fabric is built.
I would like to recommend that all House and Senate candidates and incumbents experience a program similar to the ADSC.
This should be a required certificate for all officeholders.
At this time, there seems to be some lack of knowledge pertaining to our Constitution.
Finally, I hope that this type of pro- gramming will be replicated across our educational facilities, political parties, the legal systems and the military systems.
Maybe then we can have a harmonious country, where all peoples and opinions are welcomed.
God bless our great country.
Pat Vaneman
Johnstown
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.