In 1940, during the Battle of Britain in World War II, Winston Churchill paid tribute to the Royal Air Force by saying that, “Never in the field of human conflict was so much owed by so many to so few.”
In 2020, it might be said of Jim Scofield that, “Never in living memory has one man grabbed the wrong end of the stick so tightly and held onto it so dearly for so long.”
In his latest column (“Rich getting richer at the expense of the poor,” Dec. 19), Scofield bemoans wealth inequality in America. And wealth inequality does exist.
But he totally misses the point as to how it comes about. Take, for example, Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg, one of America’s more recently minted One Percenters.
Zuckerberg got his $70-plus billion the same way anyone accumulates a new fortune in a free society. He came up with an idea that a lot – and in this case, a real lot – of people really like. And these people now are using and enjoying what he came up with. He built a better mousetrap, and in consequence, the world made a beaten path to his door to pay him money for the use of it.
One is hard pressed to find fault with that. We’d all like to be so lucky. (And that’s all it was, just luck.)
Finally, Scofield winds down with something he really shouldn’t have said: “Hateful words are substituted for real evidence.”
Look who’s talking.
John M. Shaw
Johnstown
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.