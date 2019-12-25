On Nov. 4, I was hunting above Blacklick Valley Community Church. I was in a tree, about 12 feet from the ground, and the limb I used for support gave way, causing me to fall.
I didn’t remember hitting the bottom.
I tried but could not stand. My hip was broken. I asked the Lord to get me to the main road. I crawled until I arrived at my destination. It was dark and I saw headlights.
Waving my bow, I was able to get their attention.
There were two men who saw me and stopped to assist me.
They helped me get in my truck, and I was able to drive home.
I don’t know who they were, but I am truly grateful that they stopped to help me.
Thank you for your kindness.
Lewis Ramirez
Mineral Point
