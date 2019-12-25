On Nov. 4, I was hunting above Blacklick Valley Community Church. I was in a tree, about 12 feet from the ground, and the limb I used for support gave way, causing me to fall. 

I didn’t remember hitting the bottom. 

I tried but could not stand. My hip was broken. I asked the Lord to get me to the main road. I crawled until I arrived at my destination. It was dark and I saw headlights. 

Waving my bow, I was able to get their attention. 

There were two men who saw me and stopped to assist me. 

They helped me get in my truck, and I was able to drive home. 

I don’t know who they were, but I am truly grateful that they stopped to help me. 

Thank you for your kindness.

Lewis Ramirez

Mineral Point

Tags

Recommended for you